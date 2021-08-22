Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

