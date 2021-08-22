Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445,104. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

