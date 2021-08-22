Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

