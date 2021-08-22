Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,628. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.