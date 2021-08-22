Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.47. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.52. The stock had a trading volume of 889,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.87.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

