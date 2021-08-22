Celo (CELO) Price Tops $3.16

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00006547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $907.39 million and approximately $41.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

