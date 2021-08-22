Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $75.98 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

