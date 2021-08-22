Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $8.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $39.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.00. 935,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $557.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.