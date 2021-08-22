Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 516 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

