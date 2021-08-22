The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% yr/yr to $4.167-4.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.27.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

