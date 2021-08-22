Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.