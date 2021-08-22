Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79.

