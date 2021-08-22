Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,876. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

