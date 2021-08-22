Patten Group Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $186.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.