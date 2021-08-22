Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.