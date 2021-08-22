Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,224. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.