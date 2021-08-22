-$1.50 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ALNY stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $197.78. 973,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,072. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.57.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

