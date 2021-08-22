Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.62. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 602,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,148. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,725,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

