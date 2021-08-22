Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.62. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 602,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,148. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,725,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.