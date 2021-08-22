Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.63. 120,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.92. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

