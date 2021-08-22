Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. NetEase posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.