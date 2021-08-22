Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE BR traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 579,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

