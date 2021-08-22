Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $53,923.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.00499648 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.