Starbase Market Cap Hits $954,755.82 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $954,755.82 and $594,324.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

