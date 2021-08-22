Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.38. The company had a trading volume of 860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

