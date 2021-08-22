Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. 1,286,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.42. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.