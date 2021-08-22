Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.6% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $377.99. 529,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,885. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

