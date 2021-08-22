Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Comcast by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 41,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

