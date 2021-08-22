Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.17. 1,000,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.