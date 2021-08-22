Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Decreased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

