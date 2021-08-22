Patten Group Inc. Buys 107 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. 666,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,565. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

