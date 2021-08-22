Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $3.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings per share of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $274.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

