Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0282 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $956,511.89 and $21,054.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,906,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

