10,000 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $3,589,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 599,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,034. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

