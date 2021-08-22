Ares Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.00 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $967,505.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,859,176 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

