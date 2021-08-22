Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,654.44 or 0.13617285 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $15,774.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

