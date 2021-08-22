Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 813,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.