Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 813,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

