Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $3,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 202,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,996. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

