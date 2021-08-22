Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 362,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

