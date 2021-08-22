Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $14.61 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,000. UiPath comprises 3.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,717. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $60.76 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

