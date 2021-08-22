Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $71.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

