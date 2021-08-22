Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $546.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

