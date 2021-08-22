Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.