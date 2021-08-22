iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $205,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

