PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 433.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 3,026,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

