Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,681. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

