Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after buying an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $211.58. 1,777,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

