Achain Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

