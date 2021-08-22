Darwinia Network (RING) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.64 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $36.83 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,902.95 or 0.99978361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,069,507,049 coins and its circulating supply is 465,079,176 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darwinia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darwinia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

