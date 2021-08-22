KuboCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. KuboCoin has a market cap of $4.39 million and $2.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuboCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00157977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,875.83 or 0.99922911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00922222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.23 or 0.06614175 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

