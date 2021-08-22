Peterson Wealth Management Invests $1.28 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.